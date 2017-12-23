Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj

General (Retd) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi said on Saturday that

huge untapped potential of his country could be explored

through joint ventures between the private sectors of the two

countries.

The Nigerian government would extend maximum cooperation

to achieve the goal of economic prosperity, he added.

Talking to LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice

President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Executive Committee

Members here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he

said that low volume of the bilateral trade demands extraordinary

efforts from the businessmen of the two countries.

The Nigerian HC invited the Pakistani businessmen to enter

into joint ventures with their Nigerian counterparts in the

fields of agriculture, textile and manufacturing. He said that

easing of visa process between the two countries could increase the bilateral trade in shortest possible time.

“Nigeria is one of the major member states of African Union.

It is classified as an emerging market rapidly approaching to

middle income status. However, this relationship has not been

translated into tangible economic ties because Nigeria

unfortunately does not figure prominently among the trading

partners of Pakistan,” he added.

He mentioned that Nigeria and Pakistan shared a lot of

commonalities, and the two countries enjoyed unique geographical

locations, which were strategic in their respective continents.

Both also shared other things in common, including the population

and its diversity. However, in spite of these commonalities,

the economic relations between Nigeria and Pakistan was low

compared with the size and endowments both countries possessed

in terms of human and natural resources.

The current trade volume between Nigeria and Pakistan is

about US$500 million,” Nigerian High Commissioner concluded.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Pakistan did

consider the value of strengthening the trade and economic

relations with Nigeria keeping in view the big market of

Africa. He said that Pakistan and Nigeria were also members

of Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and had

friendly and strong diplomatic relations. Other than maintaining

steady trade relations, Pakistan had greatly been contributing

to fulfilling the defence requirements of Nigeria.

He said that the downward trend in exports of Pakistan to

Nigeria and overall downfall in bilateral trade was a matter

of concern and “We need to find reasons for this trend and also

take measures to turn around the situation.”

Major export items from Pakistan to Nigeria are medicament

mixtures, cotton fabrics, woven fabric of synthetic fibre,

tractors, garments, and electro-medical apparatus etc. Items

of import from Nigeria to Pakistan comprise cotton, raw hides

& skins, pharmaceutical products and articles of rubber etc.

“Pakistan can export rice, electrical appliances, auto-

parts etc. even at much competitive rates,” he said and

stressed the need for identifying more tradable products to

enhance mutual trade.

The LCCI president said that frequent exchange of trade

delegations, continuous liaison and exchange of information

could prove important instruments to strengthen our trade and

investment relations.