ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Pakistan and Britain will hold
one-day trade dialogue on Monday, (Sept 18), aimed at promoting
bilateral trade besides negotiating trade concessions.
The talks would be held between Trade and Commerce Ministers
of the two countries, according to Commerce Ministry press
statement on Saturday.
Britain Minister of State, Greg Hands is scheduled to arrive
in Islamabad on Sunday for participation in the talks, it added.
Among other issues, continuation of GSP-Plus status for
Pakistan products is also part of the agenda which would come up
for discussion, it said.
Pak-Britain trade talks on Monday
ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Pakistan and Britain will hold