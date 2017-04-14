Pak boxers to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Pakistan team will be announced on

April 20 for participation in Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to

be held in Uzbekistan.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), General

Secretary, Lt. Col. Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung the Asian Boxing

Championship would be held from April 30 to May 7 in Tashkent.

“A training camp comprising 42 boxers is in progress in

Karachi and Islamabad in preparation for the championship,” he said.

He said Pakistani boxers would be participating in nine

categories of the Asian championship.

“Those categories include 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg,

75kg, 81kg and 91kg,” he said.

Nasir said in the past boxing did not given proper attention

but the current boxing federation is doing all-out efforts for the

promotion of the game.

“Short and long term policies are also being prepared for the

development of the game,” he said.

“PBF has also requested for No Objection Certificate (NOC) and

funds from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for participation in the

Asian Championship,” he said.