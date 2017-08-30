Pak blind cricket team training camp from Sep 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Pakistan blind cricket team training

camp in preparations for the Fifth Edition of World Cup Cricket of the Blind

would be held in Okara from September 9 to 15.

The World Cup Cricket of the Blind (ODI format) is scheduled to be

held in January 2018 in Pakistan and UAE.

According to a Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) official, the

selection committee headed by Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bokhari and

members including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah shortlisted 34 players for the

camp,

“The training camp of the Pakistan blind cricket team would be held

under supervision of Pakistan team head coach Abdul Razzaq,” he said.

He said from these 34 players the selection committee will finalize

the squad for the World Cup. “The selection committee will monitor the

upcoming National Blind Cricket events and best performing players would

be considered for selection,” he said

The 34 players to participate in the camp include B1 category: (Amir

Ishfaq, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Ayyaz, Riasat Khan, Abdul

Manan, Muhammad Asif, Ahsan James, Muhammad Osama, Syed fakhar

Abbas, Fazal-e-Hadi); B2 category: (Muhammad Ayub Khan, Moeen Ali,

Badar Munir, Mateeh Ullah, Anees Javed, Yasir Andleeb, Nisar Ali, Haroon

Khan, Shahzaib Hassan, Zeeshan Abbasi); B3 category: (Muhammad Jamil,

Arslan Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Israr Hassan, Ejaz, Rahid Ullah, Muhammad

Imran, Muhammad Rashid, Kamran Akhtar, Ghulam Akbar, Arfan Majeed,

Sana Ullah, Faseullah).