Pak-Belarus joint venture in defence sector is on the horizon, says Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, May 23 APP): Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Defence Production had a meeting with Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus Gurulev Sergei on the sidelines of International Arms and Military Machinery Exhibition Milex-2017.

Matters of mutual interest were also discussed besides defence production cooperation and collaboration, said a press release received here.

Gurulev Sergei expressed the need to establish close interaction between the defence industries as these will boost bilateral trade and investment,

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Pakistan provides excellent environment for foreign investors and that Pak-Belarus joint venture in defence sector was on the horizon.

Sergei Gurulev, Chairman State Military Industrial Committee, Belarus expressed the desire that defence industries of both countries can benefit from each other.

They agreed that there was great scope for cooperation in the field of defence industry.