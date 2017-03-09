Pak-Belarus JMC for diversification in economic ties

KARACHI, March 9 (APP): The 4th session of the Pakistan- Belarus

Joint Ministerial Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held

here on Thursday that underlined the need for diversifying bilateral

economic cooperation including research and development and transfer

of technology.

Pakistani side was led by Federal Minister for Commerce, Engineer

Khurram Dastgir Khan and the Belarusian team was headed by their

Minister of Industry Vitaly Vovk.

At the end of the busy day, the ministers jointly briefed about

the decisions taken by the JMC.

It emphasized that bilateral relationship must be moved ahead

within a framework of tangible and time bound initiatives.

It recommended for technology transfer, opening of banking channels

to facilitate business and sharing of selected items to be traded on

preferential tariffs.

For implementing the task of increasing the trade turnover

between Belarus and Pakistan to one billion US dollars by the year

2020, both sides decided to identify and endorse the list and the

volume of priority goods and services for mutual trade in accordance

with the interests of the sides.

This issue would be included in the agenda of bilateral political

consultations between the two countries scheduled in May, 2017 in

Minsk.

State Bank of Pakistan would consult with Pakistani banks for

opening of branches in Belarus. The proposals would be shared with

Belarusian side at the end of May 2017.

Similarly, the Belarusian side would also firm up their proposals

and share with Pakistani side.

The two sides noted the need for further development of

inter-banking cooperation and in particular between the Development

Bank of the Republic of Belarus, the National Bank of Pakistan and

Zarai Taraqiati Bank (ZTBL) on export credit and international leasing

to promote development of bilateral trade.

Belarusian side would welcome the Pakistani delegation to the

single country exhibition scheduled in July 2017 at Minsk.

The Belarusian side will assist in selection of the Belarusian

companies interested in setting up joint ventures with Pakistani

companies according to the interests of the Pakistani side with the

provision of transfer of technology.

The two countries agreed to continue negotiations on establishment

of joint ventures in Pakistan for production and processing of

agricultural products, and discussed the mechanism of realization of

the project.

The two teams agreed that on completion of all internal procedures

for the opening of the skills university, the Pakistani side would

invite the Belarusian side to provide methodological assistance in its

functioning.