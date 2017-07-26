Pak beat Iran in Asian Volleyball championship

LAHORE, July 26 (APP)- Pakistan broke the victory deadlock in

the 19th Asian senior men volleyball championship defeating Iraq

with 3-1 on Wednesday at Surabaya, Indonesia.

Pakistan suffered two back to back defeats at the hands of Chinese

Taipei in its earlier league matches put up a fine show to atone for

its previous failure, said the information made available to APP here.

The green shirt repaired the third set loss to score 26-24, 25-17,

17-25, 25-22 victory.

It was a high quality match as both teams played well and there

were many rallies as both teams attacked very well and defended in

a good manner. From Pakistan Aimal Khan, Murad Jehan and Nasir Libero played outstanding and led their side to sucess

Aimal attacked powerfully and blocked very well on the net whereas Murad

dominated in attacking game and was equally good in reception

of service. Nasir impressed with his untiring efforts in defecne as Mubashar Raza also played a dominating role in teams success with

his all round performance.

Pak players were ahead in all departments of the game compared to

Iraqi players who upset them by taking the third set. Losing the set

proved a lesson for Pakistan team which bounced back with zeal and

zest to win the fourth set and the match in a confident manner.

Pakistan will play Hong Kong tomorrow, Thursday and take on

Thailand on July 29. After the completion of these two league matches

Pak team will play another two matches against the teams which will

be from other group.