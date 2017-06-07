Pak-BD relations slowly moving towards normalcy: Tarik Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): High Commissioner of Bangladesh Tarik Ahsan Wednesday said that the Pak-BD relations were gradually moving towards normalcy and hoped that the bilateral political consultation between the

two countries would also be held in due course.

Talking to the media at an Iftar-cum-dinner reception at a local

hotel, he said though the political relations between the two countries

were a bit estranged due to certain incidents in the last couple of

years but the efforts of the two sides in bringing them back to normalcy would hopefully succeed in due course.

Responding to a query, he said the bilateral consultations had been postponed due to certain reasons by Pakistan, but after the

secretary-level meeting, which was expected in near future, would pave

the way for higher level meetings and visits. Such exchanges would help bring the relations back to normalcy.

Appreciating the support and cooperation of media, he said the press

was the main source of outreach of the Bangladesh High Commission and promotion of cordial relations between the two governments and peoples.

The Press Counsellor, Muhammad Iqbal Hossain, informed the media that the construction of the Bangladesh chancellery in Diplomatic Enclave was

a goodwill gesture on the part of his country and hoped that it would

also help bring the two Islamic brotherly countries closer to each other.