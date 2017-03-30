Pak-Bahrain economic partnership to grow under CPEC: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer
Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said Pakistan and Bahrain would
grow economic partnership under China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) through mega projects of regional connectivity.
The government had laid the foundation of economic engagements
with Pakistan and Bahrain, which would be converted in 21st century
economic partnership for increasing the trade and investment
opportunities, Khurram Dastgir Khan addressing the Second
Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference along with
Minister for Commerce and Industry of Bahrain Zayed Rashid Alzayani
and business leaders from both countries here said.
He said, “We get excellent support and cooperation
from Bahrain government. Bahrain is now going through economic
reforms envisioned by current leadership.”
He said Bahrain had important geographical location,
situated as gateway for six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries
also provide excess to all countries.
This conference was milestone for revival of trade and
investment ties between Pakistan and Bahrain as well enhancing
confidence level between the business community of both countries.
The minister vowed for government to support and facilitate
the private sector from Pakistan and Bahrain to build long term
investment and trade ties.
He appreciated the business growth of Al Baraka Bank in
Pakistan that had grwon from four branches to 240.
The minister lauded the people of Pakistan for showing
resilience against terrorism, adding that now country was coming out
of the dark days of terrorism.
He said because of the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, the maintained peace in Balochistan, Karachi and other areas
of conflict to provide better environment for development and
prosperity of the country.
He said by mid of year 2018, Pakistan would come out of
the energy crisis.
Dastgir said many foreign companies, including the
Netherlands investment group would invest dairy sector in Pakistan.
Pakistan and Bahrain were committed for trade liberalization
and promotion of bilateral trade and business relations, he said.
He said within six months Pakistan-Bahrain Second
Business Opportunities Conference was milestone to promote the mutual
business activities between both of the countries.
The minister said according to the vision of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif, both of the brotherly countries were entering
in new era of economic partnership.
On the occasion, Minister for Commerce and Industry of Bahrain
Zayed Rashid Alzayani said Bahrain was committed to enhance the
trade and business relations with Pakistan.
“We have clear instruction from leadership of both sides for
enhancing cooperation and investment opportunities in both
countries, he said.
He said Bahrain government had followed the policy of
trade liberalization to open the country’ economy for foreign trade
and investment.
The minister said, “We are negotiating on Free Trade
Agreement with United States (US) and other regional countries for
trade openness and create business opportunities.”
This was right time for the promotion of trade and economic
relation between Pak- Bahrain, he added.
He said Bahrain was gateway for all GCC countries to give
access too all six countries including Kingdom of Saudi Arab.
Rashid said private sector would play an important role for enhancing
the trade volume between both of the countries.
He appreciated the commerce minister for hospitality and warm
welcome and invited Pakistan for concluding FTA with GCC to boost
trade.
At the end of conference Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (ICCI) and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce Industry signed a
memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation.
In his welcome address Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed
Malik said Pakistan had clear focus to trade and economic
cooperation with Bahrain, adding the process of mutual trade
negotiation between both of the countries were fully supported by the
leadership of both side.
He said Pakistan had open policy of trade and investment
and easy visa process for business community of Bahrain.
President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail said CPEC would provide huge
business opportunity for investors from all over the world.