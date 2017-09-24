Pak, Azerbaijan FMs meet in New York

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met

his counterparts of Azerbaijan, Elmar Maharramm Ogle Mammadyarov and Saint Kitts, Nevis, on Sunday in New York, on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his meeting with foreign minister of Azerbaijani, Khawaja Asif

discussed various aspects of the bilateral relations, including mutual efforts for strengthening Pakistan- Azerbaijan relations, said a press release received here.

Both the FMs also decided to enhance high level contacts and

engage more deeply with each other on a broad spectrum of important bilateral and regional matters.

Foreign Minister Mammadyarov extended an invitation to the Foreign

Minister khawaja Muhammad asif for an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Later, during the meeting with Foreign Minister Mark Anthony Brantley

of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields of bilateral relations including further high-level contacts and people-to- people engagements.

Both sides also discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in

multilateral fora, including at the United Nations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Caribbean

in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the

people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the larger region and offered to assist in the global efforts for helping and rehabilitating the hurricane victims.

Mr. Salil Shetty, Secretary General of Amnesty International also

called on the Foreign Minister on Sunday in New York, to seek Pakistan’s support in addressing the grave situation of Rohingya people in Myanmar and Rohingya refugees in neighboring countries.

The Foreign Minister apprised Mr. Shetty of Pakistan’s ongoing

efforts, including provision of humanitarian assistance and constructive engagement with regional partners to address the plight of Rohingya people.

The Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized on the need to eliminate

the root causes of the situation and moving beyond addressing the symptoms alone.

He stressed that efforts by some countries to benefit from the

situation and hijack the narrative under the garb of terrorism was regrettable and unfortunate.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all humanitarian

efforts for the victims of ethnic-cleansing, the Rohingya Muslims.