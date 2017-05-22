Pak athletics team returns home

LAHORE, May 22 (APP): Pakistan athletics team returned home on Monday after winning two medals in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, held

at Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Pakistani team performed well and won one silver in 4 x

400m relay and one bronze medal in javelin throw, said a

spokesman for Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) here.

He said AFP President Maj Gen ® Muhammad Akram Sahi

has congratulated the athletes, officials and members of athletics

family in Pakistan on team’s performance regarding winning medals in the games.

“Well done Pak team, keep up the work and do more in the future athletics event to bring glory for the country,” said AFP chief.