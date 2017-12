Pak Army’s athletes dominate in Taekwondo C’ship on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Pakistan Army athletes dominated on Monday in the 12th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan Army’s Ijaz Ahmed, Salman, Syed Muhammad Afnan Shah, Suidra Batool, Muneeba Sher, Yamna Siddiqui and Mahnoor earned victories in various weight categories of mega event.

In Under 54 Kg (Fin Weight), Shahzaib (Balochistan, first); Shahfeeq (Army, second) and Muhammad Owais (KPK, third).

In Under 58 Kg (Fly Weight), Haroon Khan (Wapda, First); Hameed Ullah (Balochistan, Second) and Hussain Anjum (Islamabad, Third).

In Under 63 Kg (Bantam Weight), Mehmood Khan (Wapda, First), Ashfaq (Army, Second) and Bashir (Railway, Third).

In Under 68 Kg (Feather Weight), Ijaz Ahmed (Army, First); Jibran Asad (HEC, Second) and Rehmat Jamal (Gilgit Baltsitan, Third).

In Under 74 Kg (Light Weight), Salman (Army, First); Muhammad Bilal (Wapda, Second) and Razi ud Din (Gilgit Baltistan, Third).

In Under 80 Kg (Welter Weight), Syed Muhammad Afnan Shah (Army, First); Rab Nawaz (Railways, Second) and Abdul Khaliq (Balochistan, third).

In female Under 46 Kg (Fin Weight), Suidra Batool (Army, First); Noor ul Huda (Wapda, Second) and Sumera Sultana (HEC, Third).

In female, Under 49 Kg (Fly Weight), Muneeba Sher (Army, First); Ramsha Khan (Wapda, Second) and Laraib Manan (HEC, Third).

In female Under 53 Kg (Bantam Weight), Samia Naz (Wapda, First); Ayesha Noor (Army, Second) and Iqra Shareef (Railway, Third).

In female Under 57 Kg (Feather Weight), Zainab (KPK, First); Farseen Hamdani (Army, Second) and Farheen (Wapda, Third).

In female Under 62 Kg (Light Weight), Yamna Siddiqui (Army, First); Misbah Maqbool (Wapda, Second) and Haseen Jamal (Sindh, Third).

In female Under 67 Kg (Welter Weight), Mahnoor (Army, First); Tayyaba Khanam (Wapda, Second) and Rabia (HEC, Third).

In female Under 73 Kg (Middle Weight), Ghulam Fatima (Wapda, First); Nusrat Bibi (Army, Second) and Aqsa (Railway, Third).