Pak Army wins National Handball Championship

FAISALABAD, Apr 27 (APP)::Pakistan Army has won the 28th National Handball Championship by defeating Wapda team in the final match at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here Friday.

In the final, Pak Army got 35 points whereas his rival Wapda team scored 24 points. Similarly, Higher Education Commission (HEC) snatched third position by beating Pak Railways with 40-36 points in a decisive match.

Patron in Chief Handball Federation and vice president Pakistan Olympics Association Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri witnessed the final event and later on he also distributed medals, trophies and prizes among the position holder teams.

Director General Army Sports Directorate General Brigadier Ghulam Jilani, Chairman Sports Board UAF Dr Ashfaq, General Secretary Handball Federation Javaid Iqbal and General Secretary Pakistan Handball Referees Association Muhammad Akram were also present on the occasion.