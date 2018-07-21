Pak Army wins Inter Services Basketball Championship 2018

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Pakistan Army has won the Inter Services Basketball Championship 2018 whereas Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team remained runners up.

The closing ceremony of the six-day event, organized by Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi, said a press release issued here on Saturday by Directorate of General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away Champion Trophy to the winner team.

The championship was held under double league format at PNS Karsaz Basketball Court. Teams from Pakistan Army, Navy and PAF presented thrilling and spectacular moves of dipping the baskets. Although Pakistan Navy and PAF teams showed excellent spirit and skills of the game, Pakistan Army team remained unbeaten to claim the title.

The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of officials and men from Pakistan Army, Navy and Pakistan Air Force. The event was supervised by qualified officials and umpire of Pakistan Basketball Federation.