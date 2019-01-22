Pak Army troops, PAF QRF, Rescue 1122 rescue stranded tourists at Toheed Abad

RAWALPINDI, Jan 22 (APP):Pakistan Army troops along with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Quick Reaction Force
and Rescue 1122 teams rescued all stranded people stuck in snow at Toheed Abad
near Nathia Gali.
The stranded tourists had called for help through media, said a statement issued
here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.
The rescue operation was undertaken early morning at 3:15 AM on Tuesday
under extreme weather conditions and heavy snow. Those stuck in snow have been
shifted to safer places in Murree/Kalabagh, the ISPR statement said.
