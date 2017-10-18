Pak Army to hold Pakistan Motor Rally from Oct 21-31

RAWALPINDI, Oct 18 (APP):Pakistan Motor Rally will take place from October 21- 31 to commemorate the 70th year of independence.

The rally is being held under the auspices of Pakistan Army, said an Inter-Services Public Relations statement issued here. The rally is planned with more than 300 jeeps, 500 bikers and 150 vintage cars drawn from 23 notor clubs across the country.

Originating from Khunjrab, passing through Gilgit, Islamabad, South Waziristan, Quetta and Karachi the Rally will culminate at Gwadar covering more than 3000 KM. The routes and areas selected for the rally are relatively less visible, developed with extraordinary efforts and serve as seeds of prosperity for Pakistan.

It will also showcase tourism potential, cultural heritage and sports talent of the country. Besides network piecemeal and scant clubs dealing with the motor sports will also be promoted and vintage preservation in Pakistan will be encouraged.