Pak Army sponsors Samar Khan to cycle on Africa’s highest peak

RAWALPINDI, Oct 30 (APP):Pakistan Army is sponsoring promising cyclist Samar Khan to feature in a mountain cycling event, scheduled to be held in November in Tanzania.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Monday, Pakistan Army is financially sponsoring the talented young cyclist on the special instructions of Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The promising cyclist Samar Khan belongs to Dir, Malaknd Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is the first Pakistani female cyclist, who has cycled on glaciers in Karakoram Range. Now she would be scaling the highest peak Kilimanjaro in Africa.

The COAS believes that youth are future of Pakistan and need to be encouraged, enabled and facilitated in all fields, the ISPR statement added.