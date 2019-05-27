RAWALPINDI, May 27 (APP):A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) when terrorists raided Makki Garh Post, Shawal Valley, North Waziristan. Troops effectively repulsed the attempt, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army said in a press release on Monday.

On other hand, during patrolling in Boya area where yesterday (Sunday) an Army post was attacked by a group, five dead bodies with bullet wounds have been found from a ‘nullah’ approximately 1.5 kilometres away from Khar Kamar post. Identification of dead bodies is in process, the ISPR added.