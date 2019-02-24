Pak Army ready to defend motherland: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said the Pakistan Army was ready to defend the motherland.

“There isn’t anything more sacred than defending the motherland. I take pride in leading an army which is ever ready to perform this duty,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the COAS as saying during his visit to the troops along the Working Boundary near Sialkot.