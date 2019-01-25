Pak Army ready to defend motherland against any misadventure: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited exercise area near Jhelum and witnessed exercise of a Brigade in Line of Control (LoC) Environment.
The exercise was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.
