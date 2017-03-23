Pak Army organizes ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

MULTAN, Mar 23 (APP): The Pakistan Army organized a

ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in the Multan Garrison

on Thursday.

According to a handout of ISPR, as a chief guest Garrison

Commander Major General Muhammad Arif offered salute before

laying a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The ceremony was aimed at knowing people of South

Punjab the importance of Pakistan Day. The observance was

started by recitation of the Holy Quran and ended with

special prayer for protection of the country.

Children from different schools and colleges presented

national songs. A special music composition to raise

importance of South Punjab culture was also arranged.

A large number of people from all walks of life and

army officials participated.

All highways and buildings located in the Multan Garrison

were lighted up on the day, concluded the statement.