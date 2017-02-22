Pak Army launches operation

RAWALPINDI Feb 22 (APP): Pakistan Army has launched ‘Operation

Radd ul Fasaad’ across the country, Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tweeted on

Wednesday.

“Operation aims at indiscriminately eliminating residual/latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far and further ensuring security of the borders,” the Tweet read.

According to an earlier tweet, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar

Javed Bajwa chaired the meeting in Lahore which was attended by all corps

commanders of Punjab Province, DG PR Punjab and intelligence heads.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting.

Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security/Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) will continue to actively participate/intimately support the efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

The effort entails conduct of Broad Spectrum Security/Counter Terrorism (CT) operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation

of ongoing operations across the country and focus on more effective

border security management.

Country wide de weaponisation and explosive control are additional cardinals of the effort. Pursuance of National Action Plan will be the hallmark of this operation, the Tweet added.