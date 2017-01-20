Pak Army holds defence of KSA at par with its own: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 20 (APP): Ambassador Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(KSA) Abdullah Marzouk Al- Zahrani on Friday met Chief of Army

Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

Issues of bilateral relations including defence and training

cooperation remained focus of the discussion, Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The COAS reassured the Ambassador that Pakistan Army holds the

defence of KSA at par with its own.