RAWALPINDI, Jan 20 (APP): Ambassador Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(KSA) Abdullah Marzouk Al- Zahrani on Friday met Chief of Army
Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.
Issues of bilateral relations including defence and training
cooperation remained focus of the discussion, Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) press release said.
The COAS reassured the Ambassador that Pakistan Army holds the
defence of KSA at par with its own.
Pak Army holds defence of KSA at par with its own: COAS
RAWALPINDI, Jan 20 (APP): Ambassador Kingdom of Saudi Arabia