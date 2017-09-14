Pak Army establishes modern dental facility at CMH Lahore

RAWALPINDI, Sep 14 (APP): Pakistan Army has establishes advanced level

dental facility ‘Maxillofacial Centre’ at Institute of Dentistry Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore Medical College.

The facility will cater for all the dental treatments and surgeries

including facial deformities and aesthetics, says a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

This state-of-the-art centre at Lahore under highly qualified dental

surgeons is the first of its kinds in Punjab and second in the country, after Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry (AFID) in Rawalpindi.

The centre will provide both outdoor and indoor facilities to the dental

patients. It caters for all sorts of dental traumas, orthogonic aesthetic surgery including cleft lip and palate. It is also equipped with a unique facility of treating dental problems of un-cooperative and disabled pediatric patients.

Commander Lahore Corps Lt Gen Sadiq Ali inaugurated the facility.