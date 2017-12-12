Pak Army, Azmare club lead in Taekwondo C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Pakistan Army and Azmare Academy topped the points table on the fourth day of the 12th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2017 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the boys events, Army topped the table with 105 points followed by Wapda 86 points, Railway 28 points and HEC 28 points.

Army has won 5 gold and 3 silver medals while Wapda 2 gold, 5 silver and 1 silver, Railway 6 bronze and HEC 5 bronze.

In female events, Azmare led the points table with 39 points 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) followed by Balzone academy 34 points 2 gold and 1 bronze, Pakistan Army 25 points 1 gold and 1 silver and Sindh Green 20 points 1 silver and 2 bronze.