Pak Armed Forces to enable people of Pakistan to freely exercise right to vote: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 21 (APP):Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that Pakistan Armed Forces would enable people of Pakistan to freely exercise their right to vote.

In a tweet message here, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requisitioned Pakistan Armed Forces under Article 220 and 245 of the Constitution to assist them in free, fair and transparent conduct of Elections 2018. “(Pak Armed Forces) Shall undertake this mandated duty enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right in safe & secure environment,” he added.