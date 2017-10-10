Pak Armed Forces played vital role in war against terrorism: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Armed forces had

played vital role in fighting war against terrorism.

Armed forces had sacrificed a lot in war against terror and successfully restored peace in many areas

including Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), he said while talking to a private

news channel.

The National Action Plan was made with consensus of the political parties to wipe out terrorists

from the country, he said.

It was the responsibility of every person to exhibit national solidarity to address the challenges

facing the country, he said.

To a question he said that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan

was the partner of United States for peace in the region.

Replying to another question he said that strengthening democracy means to strengthen Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was making progress in every field besides addressing the problem of loadshedding.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that many plants generating electricity would be operational by the end of

December.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML©N), will contest the general elections 2018 on the

basis of performance and development works.

Replying to a question he said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects would be completed

for progress of the region.