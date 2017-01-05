Pak Armed Forces fully geared to respond to any aggression by India: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 05 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said “Pakistan armed forces are fully geared to respond to any aggression by India.”

“COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self-defeating claims by Indian Army Chief about ‘so-called surgical strikes’ and its possible recurrence,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet here.

The new Indian army chief in an interview with NDTV had given statement on so-called surgical strikes against Pakistan.