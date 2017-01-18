Pakistan’s ambassador says collective efforts with US produced effective results against terrorism

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan and the United States (US) had collectively taken up the challenges of terrorism and these efforts have yielded positive results, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani said and reiterated that Pakistan was looking forward to closely working with the new US administration.

Speaking at a reception hosted by local business community to bid him farewell at the end of his ambassadorial assignment in Washington, Ambassador Jilani underscored that Pakistan had successfully carried out a campaign of historical proportion to address the menace of terrorism.

“Over the last two years, the terrorism related incidents in Pakistan have reduced significantly leaving a very promising, positive impact on our economy,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Market had surpassed the other markets in the region and business opportunities in Pakistan are opening up increasingly.

The ambassador reiterated that Pakistan was looking forward to closely working with the new US administration as only collectively the regional and global challenges can be met effectively.

The event was very well attended by the distinguished Senators, Congressmen, elected officials, academia & prominent community members who paid rich tribute to the Ambassador Jilani and acknowledged his efforts not only in promoting Pak US relations to a higher level during his tenure but also for the welfare of Pakistani American community.

Ambassador Jilani lauded the efforts made by PABA in promoting and strengthening economic and trade activities between Pakistan and the US over last 25 years.

He reiterated that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US were on a solid track and looked extremely promising in near future.

He said Pakistan and the USA had worked closely together for promoting common objectives right from the beginning. Pakistan had been part of the US led alliances namely SEATO and CENTO which bears testimony to the fact that Pakistan had been the close ally of the US over the years.

At present, Pakistan and the US have been extending cooperation through Working Groups in key areas such as Counter Terrorism, Defence Cooperation, Education, Nuclear Non proliferation and Energy sectors.

Pakistan and USA needed to build on their commonalities for further deepening bilateral relations, he added.

Ambassador Jilani said he would be carrying home the unforgettable memories related to his stay in the US capital. Washington was a global capital and he enjoyed representing his country during his stay here, he added.