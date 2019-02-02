Pak Ambassador greets Chinese nation ahead of Spring Festival

BEIJING, Feb 5 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has warmly greeted the Chinese nation ahead of Spring Festival or New Year falls on February 5, this year.

In the video interview on Saturday, Masood Khalid vividly relates the folktale depicting the origin of the Chinese Spring Festival.

He believes that Spring Festival doesn’t only have a great impact on Chinese culture and society; its influence has extended to the cultures of neighboring countries where Lunar Chinese New Year is also celebrated.