Pak Ambassador to China receives special award

BEIJING, March 19 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has received a special ‘Outstanding Contribution to International Cooperation of the Belt and Road Initiative’ award.
The event organized by China Home and Abroad News Press on its 17th anniversary was attended by the ambassadors as well as the cultural, press and business counsellors from Pakistan, Belarus, Philippines, Myanmar, Austria, Nepal and other 13 countries.

