Pak ambassador calls on Governor of Tabuk, KSA

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): The Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham bin Saddique have called on Governor of Tabuk region, Prince Fahad Bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, in Tabuk.

According to Pakistan Embassy statement received here Thursday, the

ambassador thanked the governor for receiving him in his office.

He conveyed to the governor greetings from the Prime Minister of

Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. They discussed bilateral relations and issue of common interest to the two brotherly countries.

The ambassador conveyed to the governor that during his tenure together

with the help of the leadership of Saudi Arabia he would further cement the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries.

He informed the governor that Pakistani people and leadership hold the

people and the leadership of Saudi Arabia in high esteem.

He underscored the contribution of Pakistani community in the

development of Tabuk region and thanked the governor for his patronage of the Pakistani community.

He also discussed with the governor consular issues of Pakistanis living

in Tabuk region

The governor of Tabuk welcomed the ambassador and offered to extend

every help for promoting the brother relations between the two countries.