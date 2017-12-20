Pak ambassador attends new year’s China’s SCIO reception

BEIJING, Dec 20 (APP)::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid attended a new year’s reception hosted by China’s State Council Information Office (SCIO) here at the National Museum of China.

Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee, Huang Kunming was the chief guest.

In his welcome address, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee and Member of the State Council Information Office, Jiang Jianguo said the state council information office would play a better role in connecting China and the rest of the world with more openness and improved services this year.

More than 400 people attended the reception, including foreign diplomats, media representatives from China and overseas, spokespersons of central government ministries, and representatives of international organizations.

This year had been of milestone significance in China’s development history, with the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China electing a new leadership with President Xi Jinping as the core and laying out a grand blueprint for building China into a modern socialist country, Jiang said in his speech at the reception.