Pak aggrieved over floods by monsoon in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The people and Government of Pakistan are

aggrieved over the floods and mudslides triggered by Moonsoon rains in Sri Lanka which caused death and destruction in many parts of the country.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission, Colombo

recieved here on Saturday, the acting High Commissioner, Dr. Sipra said that people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with the Sri Lankan people in these times of grief and suffering.

As a true and trusted longstanding friend, Pakistan had always been providing unconditional assistance to Sri Lankan brethren in their need of hour, he added.

In this context, the High Commission of Pakistan was in constant touch

with Sri Lankan Authorities to finalize the required relief goods as they had requested and would soon provide necessary relief goods to the government and people of Sri Lanka, the acting High Commissioner assured.

In April 2017, the Government of Pakistan, through its High Commission, gifted 10,000 Metric Tons of rice to mitigate drought situation in Sri Lanka.

In 2016, Pakistan had provided relief items to Sri Lankan flood and landslide victims.