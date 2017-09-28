Pak-Afghan relations to see better days: Afghan ambassador

LAHORE, Sept 28 (APP): Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omer

Zakhilwal has said that better days were ahead in Pakistan-Afghanistan

relations and the current misgivings, grievances and negativities were short-lived.

Talking to APP at the close of 3000 HEC scholarships award

ceremony to Afghan students at a local hotel here on Thursday,

he said the bilateral misunderstandings were sure to vanish,

adding that one or two decades of misgivings was a short period

of time in the lives of nations.

The Afghan ambassador said that things were moving in the right

direction on the diplomatic front, adding that he was hopeful of better ties between

the two countries.

About the Pak-Afghan relations, he said the relations would take a

natural shape, involving people-to-people contacts. He said that the

people-to-people relations between the two nations could not be destroyed by

anybody, stressing that the tribal, linguistic, religious common historic relationships

in trade and commerce will re-emerge into a strong bond.

Omer Zakhilwal said that better bilateral relations were very important

for both the countries and the students studying on Pakistani scholarships would

serve as agents of change.

The diplomat said that the relations between the two countries were

multi-dimensional and these three thousand scholarship-holders would multiply

into thousands more when they would serve Afghanistan in different capacities in

near future.

He said the bonds these students had established in Pakistan during

their stay here would help strengthen the ties between the brotherly countries. He

said the experience and expertise they had got in Pakistan would help reconstruct

Afghanistan and rebuild relations between the two counties.

To a question, he said that there was no better way of strengthening the

bilateral relations between the two countries than extending educational

scholarships to Afghan students, adding that these students were the future

politicians, diplomats and bureaucrats of Afghanistan and their Pakistani

classfellows would enjoy the same status which would help bring the two nations

closer.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony the Afghan ambassador said that

both the nations had common heroes in Ahmad Shah Abdali and Mehmood

Ghazanvi, adding that the great saint of Lahore Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Gunj

Bakhsh) had his origins in Afghanistan.

He said that the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal enjoyed equal

popularity in Afghanistan as a poet and thinker, adding that the scholarship

programme was rightly named after Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries in the

world which enjoyed such multi-dimensional relations and enjoyed such strong

centuries old culture, heritage, geography, language, religion, trade and

commercial ties.

Dr Omer said the ups and downs in the relations did not reflect the

wishes of the people of the two countries, adding that the relationships were sure

to improve in the coming days.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Advisor to Afghan HEC

Amanullah Faqri, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan,

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, VCs of public and private universities from

Pakistan and Afghainstan and a large number of Afghan students in Pakistan

attended the ceremony.