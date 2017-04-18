Pak-Afghan joint efforts needed to eradicate militancy: Dar

ISLAMABAD, APR 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to cooperate with each other to eradicate the menace of militancy.

Peace and security would ultimately promote economic prosperity for the people in the region, Dar said while talking to Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal who called on him here.

He said that Pakistan strongly believed in and pursued the policy of good neighbourly relations and was a staunch supporter of regional connectivity and cooperation.

He said the government and people of Pakistan aspired to see peace and progress being realized in the brotherly Muslim country, Afghanistan and expected these feelings being reciprocated.

Minister Dar and Zakhilwal during their discussion had a review of the current state of Pak-Afghan economic cooperation and trade activities, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here.

Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal said Afghanistan sought deep rooted cooperation with Pakistan and would extend all possible assistance to achieve a peaceful environment which would facilitate development of cordial bilateral ties.