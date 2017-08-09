Pak-Afghan JEC to be held after fixation of date

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan are agreed to

organize the meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Economic Commission (JEC)

after fixation of the date with mutual consent.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar during a meeting

with the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhiwal, who

called on him here Wednesday, said the date for organizing the

meeting would be finalized soon with consensus and mutual

consultations, a press statement said.

Earlier, the Afghan ambassador suggested for convening Pak-Afghan

JEC meeting as soon as possible.

Both the dignitaries held detailed discussion on bilateral

relations between the two neghbouring brotherly countries, it added.