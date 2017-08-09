Pak-Afghan JEC to be held after fixation of date

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan are agreed to
organize the meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Economic Commission (JEC)
after fixation of the date with mutual consent.
Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar during a meeting
with the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhiwal, who
called on him here Wednesday, said the date for organizing the
meeting would be finalized soon with consensus and mutual
consultations, a press statement said.
Earlier, the Afghan ambassador suggested for convening Pak-Afghan
JEC meeting as soon as possible.
Both the dignitaries held detailed discussion on bilateral
relations between the two neghbouring brotherly countries, it added.
