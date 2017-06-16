Pak-Afghan cooperation imperative for holding peace in region: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt General

(Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday said that cooperation between

Pakistan and Afghanistan was imperative for holding peace in the region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan

Armed forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the motherland.

The government was fully aware about the security matters,

he said.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said that there was a need to have debate

on important matters so that the concerns could be removed in an

appropriate manner.

To a question he said that India was under immense pressure

in the Occupied Kashmir.