Painting exhibition `Personal Mythologies’ begins

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Renowned artists Rajab Sayed and Minaa

Mohsin have showcased thier painting work at an exhibition `Personal

Mythologies’ at`My Art World Gallery’ here today.

Minaa has exhibited her work both nationally and

internationally in groups and solo shows including Brooklyn, New

York and New Jersey.

In a press statement issued prior to the exhibition, Minaa

said, “There is nothing like the excitement of creating a painting

and the idea of producing something that people can enjoy beyond a

life time.”

“I attempt to explore the realm of the aspiring bourgeoisie by

using the memory of my parent’s house in which I was raised. The

painting glorify common decorative motifs and household objects that

become cherished members of the family.” she added.

Rajab Sayed works have been exhibited at the different

galleries in Pakistan and abroad in group and solo shows.

He said,”The process of creating a painting will contain

all the experiences past and present, passion, skill, control and an

attempt to capture the fleeting moment in time. For me, painting is

a passion and a never ending learning process.”

“My paintings are produced in a series and a large narrative

is constructed through curation of individual paintings that share

similar proportion and colour pallets” he added.