ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Renowned artists Rajab Sayed and Minaa
Mohsin have showcased thier painting work at an exhibition `Personal
Mythologies’ at`My Art World Gallery’ here today.
Minaa has exhibited her work both nationally and
internationally in groups and solo shows including Brooklyn, New
York and New Jersey.
In a press statement issued prior to the exhibition, Minaa
said, “There is nothing like the excitement of creating a painting
and the idea of producing something that people can enjoy beyond a
life time.”
“I attempt to explore the realm of the aspiring bourgeoisie by
using the memory of my parent’s house in which I was raised. The
painting glorify common decorative motifs and household objects that
become cherished members of the family.” she added.
Rajab Sayed works have been exhibited at the different
galleries in Pakistan and abroad in group and solo shows.
He said,”The process of creating a painting will contain
all the experiences past and present, passion, skill, control and an
attempt to capture the fleeting moment in time. For me, painting is
a passion and a never ending learning process.”
“My paintings are produced in a series and a large narrative
is constructed through curation of individual paintings that share
similar proportion and colour pallets” he added.
Painting exhibition `Personal Mythologies’ begins
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Renowned artists Rajab Sayed and Minaa