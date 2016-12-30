PAF White lifts CAS Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) White won the

25th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2016 by defeating PAF Blue at Rawalpindi Polo Club on Friday.

PAF White won the thrilling final match by defeating PAF Blue with

5 goals to 4.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who was the

chief guest of the concluding ceremony, gave away prizes to the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Cup to the winning team.

PAF Blue had a firm grip on the match from the first chakkar when Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz scored two goals. In the 2nd chakkar PAF

White came back in the match and scored their first goal. The 3rd chakkar proved dramatic where PAF White scored two more goals, while PAF Blue scored another goal through Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz again.

The match became interesting in the final moments of the 4th chakkar when Qaisar Tirmzi scored the equalizer and the match was tied with

four goals each. This situation led to the 5th chakkar and PAF White managed to score the 5th goal in the initial stages of the sudden death phase of the match.

Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz from PAF Blue and Saqib from PAF White

scored three goals each in the match.

PAF White, PAF Blue, Army Services Corps, Presidency Body Guard, Fantastic 4 and Turkey Club participated in this tournament. High ranking military and civil officials and a large number of polo enthusiasts witnessed the match.