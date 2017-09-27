PAF, PLAAF joint exercise Shaheen-VI concludes in China

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The joint international air exercise
`Shaheen-VI’ conducted by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People’s
Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) culminated at Korla Air Base of
China on Wednesday.
Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding
Southern Air Command was the chief guest at the closing ceremony,
said a statement issued here by the media department of PAF.
Lt Gen Zhan Shunhou, Air Commander of Western Theater Command, PLAAF
was also present on the occasion.
A PAF delegation witnessed the exercise on the last day and
participated in the closing ceremony along with high-ranking Chinese
officials.
In the three weeks duration’s air exercise, PAF and PLAAF
contingents participated with modern fighter jets and support
elements. During the exercise, Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha also
flew a mission in a J-11 fighter aircraft of PLAAF.
The exercise would further strengthen the working relationship
between both the Air Forces. The PAF regularly undertakes similar
operational exercises both inland and abroad to remain abreast of
the modern air warfare mechanics and share experiences among air and
ground crew.
