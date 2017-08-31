ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has provided
a C-130 aircraft and two helicopters to assist the government of
Sindh to cope with any emergency situation in the province,
including Karachi.
According to a PAF spokesman, the decision has been taken in
view of torrential rains. The aircraft and helicopters will take
part in relief and rescue activities as per directions of Chief of Air
Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, he said.
PAF participates in relief, rescue operation in Sindh
