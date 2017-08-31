PAF participates in relief, rescue operation in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has provided

a C-130 aircraft and two helicopters to assist the government of

Sindh to cope with any emergency situation in the province,

including Karachi.

According to a PAF spokesman, the decision has been taken in

view of torrential rains. The aircraft and helicopters will take

part in relief and rescue activities as per directions of Chief of Air

Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, he said.