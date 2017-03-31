PAF graduation ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): The graduation ceremony of 118th
Combat Support Course and 39th BLPC Course, Friday held at PAF
Academy, Asghar Khan.
Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force (RAF), Air Chief
Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier was the chief guest of the
ceremony, said a PAF press release issued here.
Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief
Marshal Sohail Aman was also present at the occasion.
Chief of RAF, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier,
during his address congratulated the graduating cadets on successful
completion of their training.
He referred to the historical linkages between PAF and RAF in
the realms of operations and mutually beneficial training
programmes.
He said that his visit was a manifestation of the shared
feelings of mutual respect and close cooperation which existed
between the two air forces and indeed the two nations.
He also lauded PAF’s frontline role in the operation against
terrorists.
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, during his address said that
both Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) enjoyed a relationship based
on mutual trust and cooperation.
He further said that Royal Air Force (RAF) had rendered a
valuable contribution towards the development of PAF especially in
its early years and this contribution was indeed deeply regarded by
PAF.
Sohail Aman added that the relations between two countries and
of course, the two air forces would continue to strengthen even
further.
He reiterated that PAF was poised to face all emerging
challenges and the successes in Zarb-e-Azb were a testimony of its
enhanced operational efficiency.
The PAF had a firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism
from our beloved country, he further said.
A total of 43 cadets including 09 Lady Cadets were graduated
at the occasion.
The Chief Guest awarded branch insignia and trophies to the
distinction holders.
Trophy for Best Performance in 118th Combat Support Course was
awarded to Aviation Cadet Maymoona Liaquat, while Aviation Cadet
Muhammad Zada received trophy for Overall Best Performance in 39th
BLPC Course.
The ceremony was followed by a thrilling performance by
“Eaglets”- the Para Motor Glider team of the Academy.
“Bravehearts and Sherdils”, the PAF Academy Aerobatics Teams
also displayed an exhilarating aerial display at the occasion.
The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military and Civil
Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of
guests of graduating cadets.