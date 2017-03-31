PAF graduation ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): The graduation ceremony of 118th

Combat Support Course and 39th BLPC Course, Friday held at PAF

Academy, Asghar Khan.

Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force (RAF), Air Chief

Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier was the chief guest of the

ceremony, said a PAF press release issued here.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman was also present at the occasion.

Chief of RAF, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier,

during his address congratulated the graduating cadets on successful

completion of their training.

He referred to the historical linkages between PAF and RAF in

the realms of operations and mutually beneficial training

programmes.

He said that his visit was a manifestation of the shared

feelings of mutual respect and close cooperation which existed

between the two air forces and indeed the two nations.

He also lauded PAF’s frontline role in the operation against

terrorists.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, during his address said that

both Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) enjoyed a relationship based

on mutual trust and cooperation.

He further said that Royal Air Force (RAF) had rendered a

valuable contribution towards the development of PAF especially in

its early years and this contribution was indeed deeply regarded by

PAF.

Sohail Aman added that the relations between two countries and

of course, the two air forces would continue to strengthen even

further.

He reiterated that PAF was poised to face all emerging

challenges and the successes in Zarb-e-Azb were a testimony of its

enhanced operational efficiency.

The PAF had a firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism

from our beloved country, he further said.

A total of 43 cadets including 09 Lady Cadets were graduated

at the occasion.

The Chief Guest awarded branch insignia and trophies to the

distinction holders.

Trophy for Best Performance in 118th Combat Support Course was

awarded to Aviation Cadet Maymoona Liaquat, while Aviation Cadet

Muhammad Zada received trophy for Overall Best Performance in 39th

BLPC Course.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling performance by

“Eaglets”- the Para Motor Glider team of the Academy.

“Bravehearts and Sherdils”, the PAF Academy Aerobatics Teams

also displayed an exhilarating aerial display at the occasion.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military and Civil

Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of

guests of graduating cadets.