KARACHI, Nov 01 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said PAF being the
largest aviation organization in the country with the vast experience in aviation has taken the initiative to unite the regional aviation
community to build an aviation hub, which will provide profitable solution to national and foreign investors.
PAF for unity of regional aviation community
KARACHI, Nov 01 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said PAF being the