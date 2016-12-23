PAF football team win series against Sri Lankan counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Football team has won three match series against Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) football team during their tour of Sri Lanka from December 14 23, 2016.

According to a message received here from Colombo on Friday, as part of the armed forces sports exchange programme between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 17 member Soccer team from Pakistan Air Force was in Sri Lanka to play a three match series with their counterpart in Sri Lanka.

Director General SLAF Sports Air Vice Marshal Rohita Fernando was the chief guest during the final match held on December 22 at SLAF Soccer Ground, Ekala.

Air Vice Marshal Rohita Fernando, while speaking on the occasion, stated that this was the first time that a Pakistani team was visiting Sri Lanka for a Soccer tournament of this nature.

The visit was a testament to the cordial relations between the PAF and the SLAF and also of the warm brotherly relations between the two nations.

A large number of dignitaries from different walks of life including government functionaries, officials of the high commission and Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka were present on the occasion.