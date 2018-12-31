PAF Finishing School Islamabad marks Graduation Ceremony of its 45th batch

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The Graduation Ceremony of the 45th batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School, Islamabad was held here at the Officers’ Mess, PAF Complex on Monday.

President of Pakistan Air Force Women Association and Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School Begum Tazeen Mujahid was present on the occasion whereas Begum Samina Abbas Khattak was the chief guest. The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students, a message issued by the Directorate of Public Relations Pakistan Navy said.