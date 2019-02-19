PAF clinches CJCSC Ski C’ship with Karim help

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with help of two-time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim Tuesday clinched the 12th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ski Championship trophy at Malam Jabba Ski Resort, Swat.

He was in supreme form in both runs of Slalom and Giant Slalom events leaving behind his rivals with huge margin, a press release said.

Karim clinched gold in both Slalom and Giant Slalom events while his village mate and former Olympian Mohammad Abbas got Silver medal in Slalom event.

Mir Nawaz of GB Scouts also had fabulous day as he got a silver medal in the Giant Slalom and a bronze in Slalom races.