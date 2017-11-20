PAF, Chinese Air Force present stunning aerobatics display at Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):For strengthening the bilateral Pak-China friendship, the Pakistan Air Force arranged a mesmerizing air show at PAF Base Samungli, Quetta in which F-7 PG along with PLAAF lightweight multi role, all weather fighter J-10 aircraft presented a scintillating aerial display.

Chief Minister Baluchistan Sanaullah Zehri was the chief guest at the occasion. High ranking civil and military officials of both countries witnessed the breathtaking mega event with uncountable civilian crowd. Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command was the chief host of the ceremony, said a press release.

The formation of four F-7 PG started the spectacular aerial display, led by Wing Commander Armughan. After the departure of the roaring F-7PG, the army helis fly past the venue. Moments after the departure of the army helis, newly procured Agusta Westland AW-139 helicopter appeared on the horizon for solo aerobatics display. The PAF helo presented an eye-catching performance to the audience. The six member team of Chinese J-10 led by Colonel Cao Zhenzhong, performed a jaw dropping aerobatics. The spectators cheered with joy to see the spectacular maneuvers of the aircraft, rightfully called the Firebird (Nato name)

Earlier in the day, the pilots of the J-10 interacted with PAF pilots and students from various school and colleges. The Chinese contingent was led by Maj General Liu Chunking. Pakistan Air Force enjoys cordial relations with the PLAAF and this ceremony reflects the 68 years old friendship. High level delegations have been visiting each other to further enhance the mutual cooperation and friendly ties between the two air forces.