PAF arranges scintillating air show to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The skies of the Federal Capital

were filled with the rainbow colours, emanating from the roaring

jets as they rehearsed the breathtaking manoeuvres on a bright

sunny day Saturday.

Although it was a full dress rehearsal, yet the venue was

filled with people to witness this jaw dropping aerial display.

The rehearsal was carried out in connection with the

preparations for the largest ever air show by PAF in the history of

Pakistan to mark its 70th birth anniversary.

The air show would be held in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9,

Islamabad and Sea View, Karachi on August 14.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk”, the famous Turkish

aerobatic team of Turkish Air Force and the internationally

acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF

aircraft has added colours to this mega event.

Besides the two teams from brotherly countries, the pride of

Pakistan JF-17 Thunder is also performing in the much awaited air

show.

Another salient feature of the show is the Tri-Services free

fall display of Special Services personnel.

Mirage, SAAB-2000, and Augusta-139 from PAF, while MI-17 and

PUMA helicopters from Army Aviation would also perform during the

show in Islamabad at 1300 hours, whereas F-16, PAF aerobatics team

Sherdil, P-3C Orion, Z-9, Alouette-III and Sea King helicopters

will mesmerize the audience at Sea View Karachi at 1430 hours on

August 14.