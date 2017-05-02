PAF aircraft crashes near Jhang

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Mirage aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), on a routine operational training mission, on Tuesday crashed near Athara Hazari, in Jhang district.
According to the PAF, the pilot of the aircraft ejected safely while no loss to life was reported on ground.
A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.
